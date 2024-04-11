24,704 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1142 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

