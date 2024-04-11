271,658 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 271,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,027,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

RSPG stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $86.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

