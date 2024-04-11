3,109 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,801,288 shares of company stock worth $988,058,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

NYSE DELL opened at $123.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $136.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

