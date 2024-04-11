41,682 Shares in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

APOG stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

