503,850 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 503,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $269,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

