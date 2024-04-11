75,081 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $307.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.30. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $243.36 and a twelve month high of $319.44.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

