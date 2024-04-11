A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.78 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.12 and its 200 day moving average is $182.20.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

