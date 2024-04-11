A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,225,000 after purchasing an additional 88,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

AOS stock opened at $85.53 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

