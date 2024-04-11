Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4,438.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 280,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,630,000 after buying an additional 986,683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 299,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 147,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 931,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 46,440 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.04 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

