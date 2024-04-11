Allworth Financial LP Acquires 328 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,518,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,538,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,549,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

