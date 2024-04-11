Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 122.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.34.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 3.7 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

