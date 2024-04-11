Allworth Financial LP Buys 328 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.