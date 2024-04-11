Allworth Financial LP Buys 415 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Newmont alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Newmont by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Newmont by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3,044.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 612,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after buying an additional 592,543 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Newmont by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 735,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 220,700 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Newmont by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 601,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 131,608 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $51.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.