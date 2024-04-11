Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $4,790,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

