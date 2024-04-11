Allworth Financial LP Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,487,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.20 and its 200-day moving average is $114.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.