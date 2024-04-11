Allworth Financial LP Has $364,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $10,989,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Gartner by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $463.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.79 and a 200-day moving average of $429.76. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.