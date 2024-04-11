Allworth Financial LP Has $369,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 10,063.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,630,000 after acquiring an additional 234,480 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Trading Down 1.7 %

ETR opened at $104.56 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

