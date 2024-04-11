Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $61.17 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $880.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

