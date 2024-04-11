Allworth Financial LP Sells 52,856 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,856 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

