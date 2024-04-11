Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,321 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $369,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after buying an additional 1,302,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $156.14 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $158.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

