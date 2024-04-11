Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,774,000 after buying an additional 33,058 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,343,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $158.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.