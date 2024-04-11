Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $156.14 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $158.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

