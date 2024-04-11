Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,058 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,343,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 71,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.