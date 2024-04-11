Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $156.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.65 and its 200 day moving average is $139.39. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $158.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after acquiring an additional 104,366 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 71,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

