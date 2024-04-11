Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.61.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $156.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $158.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

