Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,814 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.