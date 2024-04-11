Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,193,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 69,679 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $333,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 550,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,650,000 after purchasing an additional 329,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $187.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.89.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

