Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

