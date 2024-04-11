Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

