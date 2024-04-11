Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Holdings Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,687,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 67.74 and a quick ratio of 67.73. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARI

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.