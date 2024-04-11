Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $286,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

