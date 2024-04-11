Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,719.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total value of $16,097,017.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,719.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock valued at $698,997,261 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of META opened at $519.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

