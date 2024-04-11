Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $74.42 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

