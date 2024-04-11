Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 24.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $2,304,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Toro by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 50,105 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Stock Down 2.6 %

Toro stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

