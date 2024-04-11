Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.34 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEX Stock Performance
Shares of WEX stock opened at $240.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.68 and its 200 day moving average is $200.38. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
WEX Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
