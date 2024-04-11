Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,809,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after buying an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

TPX stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

