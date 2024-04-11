Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $206.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $225.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

