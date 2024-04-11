Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after buying an additional 58,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $275.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.28. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

