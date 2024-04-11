Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $808.66 million, a PE ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.89. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.
BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at BrightSpire Capital
In related news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BRSP
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpire Capital
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.