Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $253.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.65. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.