Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 4,459 First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

ROBT stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.