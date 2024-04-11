Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 848 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of -137.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.85 and a 200 day moving average of $206.53. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $1,629,328.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,342 shares in the company, valued at $92,002,766.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,593,423 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

