Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,515 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ChargePoint were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

