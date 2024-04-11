Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %
JPM stock opened at $195.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.83 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $563.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.16.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.