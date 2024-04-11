Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $190,000 Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.60, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

