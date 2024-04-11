Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $6,015,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.53.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,752,310.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,593,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

