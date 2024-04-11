Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 103,732 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,732 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,884,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,551,000 after purchasing an additional 360,385 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1,166.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 159,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 146,815 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 613.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $210.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

