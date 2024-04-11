Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,469 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FIGS were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 121.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 2,782,340 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 60.7% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at FIGS
In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,334 shares of company stock worth $285,986. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FIGS Price Performance
Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $887.78 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.84.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
