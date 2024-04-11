Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 5,000 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cronos Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1,017.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 235,694 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 273,766 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $995.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.17. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Cronos Group

(Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

