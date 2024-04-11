Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -10.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.